Java Spring Boot Developer – Gauteng

The Role: Our client who is a major player in the Human Resources field is on the look-out for a Java Spring Boot Developer. The opportunity is for someone that resides in Gauteng as they will be required to visit the office once a week.

As a Java Spring Boot Developer, you??ll design, code, or configure, test, debug, deploy, document, and maintain web service applications using a variety of software development toolkits, testing/verification applications and other tools, while adhering to specific development best practices and quality standards.

Translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications from which software will be written or configured and validating that the proposed applications align with both the architectural design and the business needs

Skills and Experience: MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

? Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or other relevant fields ? Knowledgeable in software development design patterns

? You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders ? Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED ? Minimum 3 years of experience in Spring framework(Spring Data, Spring MVC, Spring JPA?) (Spring Boot experience good to have) ? Docker experience (good to have) ? Kubernetes experience (good to have) ? Good to have GIT, Swagger, PCF, Rabbit MQ ? Good API skills technology such as Rest Webservice ? Experience on creating unit test using JUnit, Mockito or PowerMock ? Experience on markup language such as JSON and YML ? Proficiency in Advanced SQL ? Good exposure and progressive experience working on Azure Cloud and integrations ? Strong hands-on experience on Spring core and Spring JPA ? Experienced in using GIT and Maven ? Good with CI/CD – Jenkins ? Good written, verbal communication and documentation skills ? Experience on using Quality and Security scan tools such as Sonar, Fortify and WebInspect ? Experienced on Agile methodology ? Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps) ? Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Key Accountabilities: Design, implement and maintain Java applications

Deliver high availability and performance

? Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

? Write well-designed, efficient, and testable code

? Conduct software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging

? Manage Java and Java EE application development

? Ensure designs comply with specifications

? Prepare and produce releases of software components

? Transform business requirements into technical specifications which then translates into workable code

? Support continuous improvement o Investigate alternatives and technologies for various software needs (i.e., CMS, auditing, etc.) and then present the options for architectural review at the architecture board

Learn more/Apply for this position