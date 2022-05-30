Manual Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

May 30, 2022

Manual / Automation Tester

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forManual/Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT, BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

  • Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT, BRT), using the Agile way of working

  • Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements

  • Identify Test Data

  • Perform test case preparation

  • Perform Regression testing

  • Test documentation compilation

  • Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks

  • Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks

  • Automation tests to be added in framework

Additional Requirement

  • Experience in financial services is required.

  • Experience in testing within a solutions design division will be a strong recommendation

  • Experience in testing the delivery of financial solutions is required. (preferable)

  • Computer Literacy includes Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.

  • Knows of and understands all forms of testing.

  • Understand DevOps and the Agile way of working.

  • Has knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management(preferable).

  • SQL/basic database knowledge would be advantageous

  • Working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks(preferable)

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

