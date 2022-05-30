.NET Application Developer (Contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ remote) TB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

  • Only South African citizens may apply
  • 100% remote work (from anywhere in South Africa)
  • 6 month contract initially (renewal – possible up to 1 year)
  • JSE listed Company recruiting a .Net Developer with 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development.
  • Must have experience with VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
  • E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Job functions:

  • The purpose of this role is to develop, maintain and support new and existing .NET systems.
  • Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
  • Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks.
  • Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives.
  • Ensure accurate estimates on development effort.
  • Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation.

Business Requirements:

  • Gather and understand the business requirements.
  • Architect a software design, build code and configure.

Testing:

  • Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable.
  • Define and report on outstanding known errors and workarounds (bugs).
  • Ensure that the development, testing and production environments meet set requirements.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • IT Degree/Diploma
  • 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development.
  • Good experience in a manufacturing environment.
  • Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures.
  • Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices.

Technical skills experience required:

&

  • Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, T-SQL
  • User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3
    • DevExpress Suite
  • Services & Messaging:
    • Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)
  • Architecture & Frameworks:
    • Clean / Onion Architecture, Microservice architecture
    • CSLA, OpenId Connect, Serilog & Splunk,
    • Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures
  • Methodologies: Hybrid Agile (Scrum)
  • Toolsets:
    • Source Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD)
    • Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk
  • Databases:
    • Oracle & MSSQL – Develop and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
  • Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
  • General: Microsoft Visio (UML)

Learn more/Apply for this position