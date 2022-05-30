.NET Application Developer (Contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ remote) TB at Mediro ICT

- Only South African citizens may apply
- 100% remote work (from anywhere in South Africa)
- 6 month contract initially (renewal – possible up to 1 year)
- JSE listed Company recruiting a .Net Developer with 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development.
- Must have experience with VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
- E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
Job functions:
- The purpose of this role is to develop, maintain and support new and existing .NET systems.
- Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
- Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks.
- Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives.
- Ensure accurate estimates on development effort.
- Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation.
Business Requirements:
- Gather and understand the business requirements.
- Architect a software design, build code and configure.
Testing:
- Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable.
- Define and report on outstanding known errors and workarounds (bugs).
- Ensure that the development, testing and production environments meet set requirements.
Minimum RequirementsRequirements:
- IT Degree/Diploma
- 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development.
- Good experience in a manufacturing environment.
- Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures.
- Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices.
Technical skills experience required:
&
- Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, T-SQL
- User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3
- DevExpress Suite
- Services & Messaging:
- Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)
- Architecture & Frameworks:
- Clean / Onion Architecture, Microservice architecture
- CSLA, OpenId Connect, Serilog & Splunk,
- Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures
- Methodologies: Hybrid Agile (Scrum)
- Toolsets:
- Source Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD)
- Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk
- Databases:
- Oracle & MSSQL – Develop and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
- General: Microsoft Visio (UML)