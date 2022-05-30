We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior PHP Developer in Johannesburg!
We require a candidate with:
- BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT
- 10+ years’ experience in PHP and JavaScript
- Extensive Linux experience
- Experience with Laravel (or a similar MVC framework) and with a RDB (Mysql, Mariadb, Postgres, MSSql)
- JavaScript/typescript experience as well as VueJS, DevOps and TDD
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
