PHP Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior PHP Developer in Johannesburg!

We require a candidate with:

BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

10+ years’ experience in PHP and JavaScript

Extensive Linux experience

Experience with Laravel (or a similar MVC framework) and with a RDB (Mysql, Mariadb, Postgres, MSSql)

JavaScript/typescript experience as well as VueJS, DevOps and TDD

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position