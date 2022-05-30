Release Analyst at GoldenRule – Gauteng

The Role: Our Client, a leader in the medical field is looking for a Senior Release Analyst for a 12-month contract.
Skills and Experience: Education and Experience
Education
- Grade 12, ITIL Foundation, ITIL OSA
- ITIL Services exam passed/ITIL Service Management
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
Experience
- At least 5 years?? experience in Release Management
- StarTeam, AppCenter, MQ, Inhouse Java and Magic release tools, Windows, Office, SharePoint, Unix, Monitoring tools and editors
- Release Management Process. Familiar with all implemented ITIL processes
Key Accountabilities: Key Purpose
Monitors the SDLC and ensures that the tested source code is replicated into the Dev, Test and production environment. While the build is progressing, handle any incidents and in cases of severe incidents make recommendations for Roll Back