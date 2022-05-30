Release Analyst at GoldenRule – Gauteng

The Role: Our Client, a leader in the medical field is looking for a Senior Release Analyst for a 12-month contract.

Skills and Experience: Education and Experience

Education

Grade 12, ITIL Foundation, ITIL OSA

ITIL Services exam passed/ITIL Service Management

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

Experience

At least 5 years?? experience in Release Management

StarTeam, AppCenter, MQ, Inhouse Java and Magic release tools, Windows, Office, SharePoint, Unix, Monitoring tools and editors

Release Management Process. Familiar with all implemented ITIL processes

Key Accountabilities: Key Purpose

Monitors the SDLC and ensures that the tested source code is replicated into the Dev, Test and production environment. While the build is progressing, handle any incidents and in cases of severe incidents make recommendations for Roll Back

