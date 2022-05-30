RPG Developer

The Role: CALLING ALL RPG DEVELOPERS! An exciting opportunity is available at a leading Insurance Giant.

Skills and Experience: Experience and Qualifications

? Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

? 5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

? RPG 7

? RDI

? Embedded SQL

? Good communication skills

? Be pro-active and take initiative

Key Accountabilities: Internal Collaboration: Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication and customer satisfaction.

?Quality Assurance – technical solution: Follow standards; best practices of IT team, maintains a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.

?Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit), pass basic test scenarios and functionality sanity checks, take responsibility for acquiring developer test data, list all impacted areas and database impact to jira’s for regression testing, complies with all business requirements and does the tester reopen the fixed defect multiple times for the same problem.

?Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

?Software Development Efficiency – Business Requirements: Take accountability for understanding business requirements by asking questions, clarifying requirements, research appropriate solutions/answers, providing an analysis and recommendations to meet requirements, insight into business requirements – demonstrates an understanding toward why these requirements should be implemented and identify, understand and communicate critical dependencies, integration and impact (Internal and external) of requirements.

?Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira), estimate duration of IT solution based on business requirements (update Jira), provide honest feedback on the progress of tasks irrespective of challenges and update jira status when done.

?Software development and implementation: Takes full accountability to deliver work/task within agreed time period, Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received, write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution, take responsibility for ensuring successful integration with internal and external systems, migrate applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical documentation.

