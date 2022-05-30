Senior Back End Developer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

REVIEW & refine business and system requirement, lead Spring Planning while developing business process diagrams and flows as the next Senior Back End Developer sought by a cutting-edge InsureTech platform. Joining this tech start-up, you will work with a team on a mission to not only digitally transform the way businesses do insurance but working towards becoming the biggest insurance-as-a-service platform. You will require strong Python with at 4+ years in a similar role and proficiency with Django, Django REST Framework, Gitlab, Gitlab CI, JWT and other Auth methods, Angular 2+ & have prior experience designing systems from the group up and taking software through its entire lifecycle.

DUTIES:

Review and refine business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications for clients.

Assist in developing test case procedures and maintaining test documentation, test plans and test schedules.

Gathering and analysis, basic coding and data mapping.

Ongoing problem analysis.

Conduct research to ensure best practices are applied.

Issue Management; logging, follow-up, resolution, ad hoc duties and analysis.

System support exposure: Maintain an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents.

Use Agile methodology where the incremental builds are delivered to the customer in every two to three weeks’ time.

Lead Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum Stand Up, and Sprint Retrospective meetings.

Mentor and manage junior team members.

Take accountability at client/product level for deliverables.

Develop business process diagrams and flows.

You will be expected to distil the key features of these insurance products into specifications and workflows that can be turned into technical specifications.

Solicit business requirements from partners and assist in turning these requirements into technical specifications.

Report to the CTO and work closely with the Software Development team as well as the Business Development team.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc. Computer Science BSc. (Engineering) MSc. PhD. Previous experience/demonstration of expertise in the domain supersedes degrees/qualifications.

4+ Years’ relevant experience. Very experienced with Python.

Experience with Django + Django REST Framework.

Experience with Gitlab and Gitlab CI.

Previous experience with designing systems from the group up and taking software through its full lifecycle.

JWT and other Auth methods.

Angular 2+.

Nice to Haves –

HTML5/CSS3/Javascript/Typescript.

Experience with AWS/Cloud Architecture.

Experience with AWS Solutions Architecture.

Previous experience in FinTech.

ATTRIBUTES:

