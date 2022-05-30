Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior Business Analyst

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Senior Business Analyst Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in a Fintech trends and development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.a

Requirements:

By working closely with the Business and Development teams, identify and recommend innovative acquiring payment methodologies and solutions that best fit requirements and needs of the customers across Customer and Enterprise business units

Ensures delivery of solution within scope, budget and schedule

To perform business analysis and process engineering by assessing the business concept and objective in terms of feasibility, impact and cost.

Identify and recommend a portfolio of innovative acquiring products including QR, integrated POS and Tap on Phone payment methodologies and solutions that best fit requirements and needs customers across Customer and Enterprise business units

To ensure that user requirements and processes within the Payments and Acquiring business unit is documented, developed and delivered and get involved in designing optimal solutions including process optimization that meets the objectives of the business portfolio

Supports the Payments and Acquiring product manager in the formulation of initiatives by determining problems and identifying business needs to ensure that the business needs are aligned to the business strategic and tactical goals.

To document, own the product and manage changes to requirements throughout the project life cycle by capturing requirement attributes and building a traceability matrix

Identify the risks related to changes in requirements, determine the impact those risks may have on the ability to deliver benefits, and recommends actions to mitigate risks where possible.

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

