Senior Data Engineer

Senior Data Engineer

My client, a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors, is looking for a seasoned Data Engineer to join their team. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, they offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Their solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over $15 trillion in assets.

Do you enjoy: Working in a fast-paced environment?

Engaging with a variety of investment and technology professionals inside and outside the workplace?

Working in a team environment, while also juggling multiple priorities on tight deadlines?

Key responsibilities

Establish data feeds with custodian banks, data vendors, and other service providers

Support senior leadership, clients, and the broader Data Team in executing analyses and providing data-driven answers to questions

Fully automate and centralize existing data integration processes

Evaluate new APIs and build data pipelines to fetch and integrate their data

Use internal proprietary tools to manipulate and migrate investment data into the Platform

Interact regularly with other areas of the firm to collaborate on execution of tasks

Required Qualifications & Skills:

5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer, Data Analyst, or Financial Analyst

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or Finance preferred but not required

Must be proficient and have experience with SQL, Python, and Excel

Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS, Alteryx or Informatica is preferred

Eagerness to tackle new or complex problems with the latest tools and technologies

Knowledge of Apache Airflow, Microsoft Azure or AWS is a plus

What you can expect:

Competitive salary

Medical aid

Pension enrolment and Group risk benefits

Employee Assistance Program

Tuition reimbursement

Fun social and engagement calendar

Corporate socially responsible employer

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu Peter on email [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact me on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Data Analyst

Financial Analyst

ETL

SSIS

Azure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and much more

Learn more/Apply for this position