Senior Data Engineer
My client, a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors, is looking for a seasoned Data Engineer to join their team. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, they offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Their solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over $15 trillion in assets.
Do you enjoy: Working in a fast-paced environment?
Engaging with a variety of investment and technology professionals inside and outside the workplace?
Working in a team environment, while also juggling multiple priorities on tight deadlines?
Key responsibilities
- Establish data feeds with custodian banks, data vendors, and other service providers
- Support senior leadership, clients, and the broader Data Team in executing analyses and providing data-driven answers to questions
- Fully automate and centralize existing data integration processes
- Evaluate new APIs and build data pipelines to fetch and integrate their data
- Use internal proprietary tools to manipulate and migrate investment data into the Platform
- Interact regularly with other areas of the firm to collaborate on execution of tasks
Required Qualifications & Skills:
- 5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer, Data Analyst, or Financial Analyst
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or Finance preferred but not required
- Must be proficient and have experience with SQL, Python, and Excel
- Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS, Alteryx or Informatica is preferred
- Eagerness to tackle new or complex problems with the latest tools and technologies
- Knowledge of Apache Airflow, Microsoft Azure or AWS is a plus
What you can expect:
- Competitive salary
- Medical aid
- Pension enrolment and Group risk benefits
- Employee Assistance Program
- Tuition reimbursement
- Fun social and engagement calendar
- Corporate socially responsible employer
