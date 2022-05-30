Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in Java Development(Versions: 7,8,11) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Programming Platform

Java SE 7/8/11 Java EE 7/8/11

Web services

SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC

XML

XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB

TDD

JUnit, Mockito

OOPS

Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

SCM

GIT, GitHub

Continuous Integration

Maven, Gradle, Jenkins

IDE

NetBeans, Eclipse

Agile

SCRUM, DevOps

Responsive Web Design

CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax

Single Page Apps

HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS

Design patterns

Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator

Data

SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data

App Servers

WebLogic, JBoss, Glassfish, Tomcat

Design

Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Mobile Tools

Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS

Knowledge Of Angular 10+

MQ

Docker

Jenkins

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position