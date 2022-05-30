Senior Project Manager – Gauteng

The Role: The Senior Project Manager??s main role will be the management of the company’s CRM implementation to ensure that a high-quality system is delivered according to both best practices and expectations within cost, quality, time and budgets agreed upon by the CRM Steering Committee.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree/Diploma
Experience Required:
- At least 7 years?? experience as a Project Manager
- Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Agile/Hybrid Project Experience
- App Integration Projects Experience (do not need to be technical person but needs to have understanding/previous experience of managing similar projects)
- Rudimentary working knowledge of integration layers will be beneficial
- Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered