Senior Project Manager – Gauteng

The Role: The Senior Project Manager??s main role will be the management of the company’s CRM implementation to ensure that a high-quality system is delivered according to both best practices and expectations within cost, quality, time and budgets agreed upon by the CRM Steering Committee.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

At least 7 years?? experience as a Project Manager

Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Agile/Hybrid Project Experience

App Integration Projects Experience (do not need to be technical person but needs to have understanding/previous experience of managing similar projects)

Rudimentary working knowledge of integration layers will be beneficial

Experience in delivering projects with elements of technical builds will be considered

Learn more/Apply for this position