Senior Software Developer at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape

SUMMARY:

This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with teammates and clients to

design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions.

As a Senior Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill teammates, through

knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow

teammates.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions.

Internal and external (client) support.

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code.

Writing and implementing high quality unit tests.

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures.

Research and development.

Testing and evaluating new technologies.

Identification of improvement areas.

Mentor and train the development team.

Assist with peer and code reviews.

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible.

High level of expertise required in all aspects of development.

High level of flexibility required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Driver’s License.

Matric Certificate.

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required.

Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it

(From conception to user satisfaction).

(From conception to user satisfaction). Technical – Experience in our core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills

and technologies will be learnt on the way.

Problem solving skills are essential.

Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

C#.

.NET.

Blazor.

MS SQL Server.

WCF and Rest Web Services.

Entity Framework (beneficial).

Azure DevOps (beneficial).

Test Driven Design (beneficial).

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation.

About The Employer:

Our client that has an incredible IT Smart Hub is looking for a Senior Developer to join their Product Team.

