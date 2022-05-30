Senior Systems Analyst at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This role is a Permanent position based fully on-site at the Cape Town offices

Deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases

Meet and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to establish project scope, system goals, and requirements

Develop, analyse, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow

Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements

Manage the set-up and configuration of systems

Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed

Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms

Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user needs

Implement best practices for scalability, supportability, ease of maintenance, and system performance

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology,

4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages

