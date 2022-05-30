Senior Systems Analyst at Mediro ICT

This role is a Permanent position based fully on-site at the Cape Town offices
- Deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases
- Meet and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to establish project scope, system goals, and requirements
- Develop, analyse, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow
- Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements
- Manage the set-up and configuration of systems
- Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process
- Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed
- Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms
- Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user needs
- Implement best practices for scalability, supportability, ease of maintenance, and system performance
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology,
- 4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
- Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
- Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
- Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
- Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems
- Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages