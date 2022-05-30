Senior Systems Analyst at Mediro ICT

May 30, 2022

This role is a Permanent position based fully on-site at the Cape Town offices

  • Deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases
  • Meet and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to establish project scope, system goals, and requirements
  • Develop, analyse, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow
  • Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements
  • Manage the set-up and configuration of systems
  • Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process
  • Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed
  • Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms
  • Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user needs
  • Implement best practices for scalability, supportability, ease of maintenance, and system performance

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology,
  • 4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
  • Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
  • Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
  • Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
  • Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems
  • Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages

