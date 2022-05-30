Snr Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in System Analysis and Design experience has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from business, clients and vendors.

Gathering information and analyzing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements.

Writing business and functional specifications for business process and/or system enhancements.

Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments.

Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding and reporting specifications.

Engage with Project Business Analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to business and to define the support model.

Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.

Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off.

Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders.

Participate in formal application change control processes.

Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (outsourced) teams.

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

BRS

FRS

Integration analysis

incident management

Coach

Train

About The Employer:

