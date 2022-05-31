Angular Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Angular Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 7+ with an enthusiasm for building web front end applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations.

Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as software developer

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments

What Technologies you will use:

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Visual Studio Code

Git

Azure Devops

SonarQube

Nexus

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Angular4+

Typescript

JavaScript

