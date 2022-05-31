Application Developer

Our client, a South African Head Office, based in Durban, is looking for a Software Developer to join their team on a long-term contract basis. The environment is project orientated and there is a lot of work planned for the next few years! Strong analysis and programming skills as well as full SDLC experience are what is required in this role.

A development background is required as the role requires the ability to do analysis around business requirements and then develop the solutions based on these. Strong understanding of the shipping/logistics/export-imports industry and related business processes is an advantage.

Minimum Requirements:

BSC or BComm IT degree

Five years minimum commercial experience as an Analyst Programmer

Ability (and experience with) to translate functional requirements into technical specifications

Experience and understanding in the Transport/Logistics/Shipping industries.

Full SDLC experience

Technology:

A. SKILL SET SHOULD INCLUDE:

1. C#

2. MVC

3. Database creation, database management, and stored procedures.

4. Ability to use SQL scripting efficiently.

5. Understanding of database inter-connectivity using web service calls will be advantage.

6. Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

7. SQL Server Reporting Services.

8. Proficient with version control systems (SVN, TFS, git)

B. SOFTWARE PLATFORM INCLUDES:

1. Microsoft SQL Server 2008 & 2008R2 – soon to be upgraded

2. Visual Studio version 2010 & [Phone Number Removed];. Windows Forms

4. MVC for web development.

5. Team Foundation Server

6. Subversion

Other software platforms supported and hosted by the IT team include Oracle and Oracle Forms, Accel/Unify, Unix and IBM Aix.

Project-orientated busy development environment! Durban based role.

Desired Skills:

C# / SQL Application Development

Application Developer

.NET Developer

