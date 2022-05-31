Check Point achieves Common Criteria certification

Check Point Software has successfully completed a new Common Criteria (CC) certification.

This achievement marks the important recognition of Check Point’s ability to meet or exceed the security requirements of the 31 Nations who are members of the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA). Purchase decisions by Government and closely related industry, including critical infrastructure often require certification through Common Criteria.

Common Criteria certification is recognized by Governments around the world as the standard for validating security claims of products before purchase. It provides the criteria for independent, scalable, and globally recognized security inspections for IT products. The new CC protection profile certification complements Check Point CC EAL4+ certification, reaffirming Check Point’s commitment to maintain the highest security standard required by Governments worldwide.

“These certifications underscore Check Point’s ability to protect global entities and comply with the latest approved standards for protecting and securing IT infrastructure and information while providing the secure services required to run a business,” says Eyal Manor, vice-president of product management at Check Point. “Check Point is focused on delivering innovative solutions that consistently meet and exceed the requirements to provide the highest level of security globally.”

Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect. Check Point Quantum Network Security provides ultra-scalable protection against Gen V cyber attacks on organization’s network, cloud, data center, IoT and remote users. This certification claims compliance with three Protection Profiles and applies to the full suite of Check Point Quantum Network Security appliances, including Quantum Maestro, R81 management platform and CloudGuard Network.