Commercial Analyst (FMCG)

International Fast Food Giant looking for a Commercial/ Financial Analyst to join their team for a 6 month contract; background in FMCG and expereince in Africa a MUST!
The core focus areas of the role are to support and drive commercial decisions on the big key business drivers of Value, Innovation, eCommerce, Menu optimisation & the benefits of linking consumer insights to financial implications to the business.
Key requirements for the role:
- Partner with Marketing teams to deliver financial business cases on both the short & the long-term pipelines.
- Provide post-campaign financial analysis.
- Analyse trends and reach of historic campaigns across different marketing channels to create framework for marketing budgeting and to model expected results.
- Create reporting measures for the ROI on all present and future projects
- Prepare & analyse with insight driven commentary – weekly and periodic sales report and mix analysis for BYA/LT/Council meetings
- Review and evaluate accuracy of weekly sales plans in partnership with the Planning/Marketing teams and develop robust accurate sales forecasting for Market Growth Plan, AOP and Quarterly forecasts.
Qualifications:
- A CA or completed CIMA Qualification
Required Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Commercial role, specifically involved with statistical analysis of financial data
- QSR /FMCG industry background will be advantageous
Competencies:
- Advanced skills in MS Office with above average Excel skills
- Strong ability to communicate in oral and written forms
- Proven analytical skills and provide insight driven commentary
- Problem Solving skills
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to work under tight reporting deadlines
- Ability to work in an ever changing environment
- Ability to forge strong alliances with cross functional stakeholders
- Passion to drive best in class reporting through systems
- Creative thinker with ability to challenge the status quo
- PowerBI skills
If you are passionate about figures and commerce, dynamic and brilliant in your thinking, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- CIMA
- CA SA
- FMCG
- Commercial Finance
- Financial analysis
- Pivot Tables
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree