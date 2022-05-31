Commercial Analyst (FMCG)

International Fast Food Giant looking for a Commercial/ Financial Analyst to join their team for a 6 month contract; background in FMCG and expereince in Africa a MUST!

The core focus areas of the role are to support and drive commercial decisions on the big key business drivers of Value, Innovation, eCommerce, Menu optimisation & the benefits of linking consumer insights to financial implications to the business.

Key requirements for the role:

  • Partner with Marketing teams to deliver financial business cases on both the short & the long-term pipelines.
  • Provide post-campaign financial analysis.
  • Analyse trends and reach of historic campaigns across different marketing channels to create framework for marketing budgeting and to model expected results.
  • Create reporting measures for the ROI on all present and future projects
  • Prepare & analyse with insight driven commentary – weekly and periodic sales report and mix analysis for BYA/LT/Council meetings
  • Review and evaluate accuracy of weekly sales plans in partnership with the Planning/Marketing teams and develop robust accurate sales forecasting for Market Growth Plan, AOP and Quarterly forecasts.

Qualifications:

  • A CA or completed CIMA Qualification

Required Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Commercial role, specifically involved with statistical analysis of financial data
  • QSR /FMCG industry background will be advantageous

Competencies:

  • Advanced skills in MS Office with above average Excel skills
  • Strong ability to communicate in oral and written forms
  • Proven analytical skills and provide insight driven commentary
  • Problem Solving skills
  • Attention to detail and accuracy
  • Ability to work under tight reporting deadlines
  • Ability to work in an ever changing environment
  • Ability to forge strong alliances with cross functional stakeholders
  • Passion to drive best in class reporting through systems
  • Creative thinker with ability to challenge the status quo
  • PowerBI skills

If you are passionate about figures and commerce, dynamic and brilliant in your thinking, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!

