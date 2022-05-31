Commercial Analyst (FMCG)

International Fast Food Giant looking for a Commercial/ Financial Analyst to join their team for a 6 month contract; background in FMCG and expereince in Africa a MUST!

The core focus areas of the role are to support and drive commercial decisions on the big key business drivers of Value, Innovation, eCommerce, Menu optimisation & the benefits of linking consumer insights to financial implications to the business.

Key requirements for the role:

Partner with Marketing teams to deliver financial business cases on both the short & the long-term pipelines.

Provide post-campaign financial analysis.

Analyse trends and reach of historic campaigns across different marketing channels to create framework for marketing budgeting and to model expected results.

Create reporting measures for the ROI on all present and future projects

Prepare & analyse with insight driven commentary – weekly and periodic sales report and mix analysis for BYA/LT/Council meetings

Review and evaluate accuracy of weekly sales plans in partnership with the Planning/Marketing teams and develop robust accurate sales forecasting for Market Growth Plan, AOP and Quarterly forecasts.

Qualifications:

A CA or completed CIMA Qualification

Required Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience in a Commercial role, specifically involved with statistical analysis of financial data

QSR /FMCG industry background will be advantageous

Competencies:

Advanced skills in MS Office with above average Excel skills

Strong ability to communicate in oral and written forms

Proven analytical skills and provide insight driven commentary

Problem Solving skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to work under tight reporting deadlines

Ability to work in an ever changing environment

Ability to forge strong alliances with cross functional stakeholders

Passion to drive best in class reporting through systems

Creative thinker with ability to challenge the status quo

PowerBI skills

If you are passionate about figures and commerce, dynamic and brilliant in your thinking, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!

