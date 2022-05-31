Email Developer at M&M Consulting

May 31, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Utilise HTML/CSS to design, develop, and implement email marketing templates in order to achieve the company’s objectives.
  • Continually improve and modernize the current brand email templates.
  • Stay abreast of and apply best practices in email development, compliance and accessibility.
  • Set up and test email templates with dynamic content to ensure the desired brand objectives are met.
  • Perform quality assurance on all email marketing templates and ensure that the message is conveyed and rendered in the correct format across service providers and email clients.
  • Troubleshoot all HTML, CSS and other performance related issues.
  • Develop or modify email templates and existing campaigns.
  • Perform database maintenance tasks and other development as required.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Email

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

