Evotel sponsors Tumelo Molloyi Sunshine Tour

Fibre network operator (FNO) Evotel is sponsoring 28-year old South African golfer, Tumelo Molloyi, for participation in the 2022 Sunshine Golf Tour, supporting the youngster’s inspirational drive to become a leader in the golfing world.

Molloyi turned pro in 2018 and is currently ranked as 1712 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), having previously scored a personal best ranking of 1685 on the OWGR, and is representing Jackal Greek Golf Acadamy in the 2022 Sunshine Tour.

“Tumelo saw Evotel’s brand as caring and giving back to communities and reached out to us to assist with the expenses of the tour. We are very happy to help a rising star in South African sports, because our support and giving back is not just from a connectivity perspective, but from simply doing good in the world and offering help where we can,” says Bradley Bekker, Evotel’s head of brand.

The sponsorship of Tumelo comprises R20 000 a month for the duration of the 2022 Sunshine Tour, which includes sponsored golf clothing as well as marketing collateral.

“I almost don’t have the words to explain how I feel about Evotel’s willingness to sponsor me. It is amazing!,” exclaims Tumelo Molloyi.

Evotel’s sponsorship of Tumelo is for the duration of the 2022 Sunshine Tour, but, says Bekker: “we are happy to go on this journey with him across the country and see where and how else we can assist in the future.”

Tumelo started golfing at the age of 7, but at the age of 12 he says, he fell in love with the sport. “In 2010 I was granted entry into the Ernie Els Foundation, which was the real start to my golfing career. It is not as easy to be a professional sports person without sponsorship, because it costs a lot of money to take part in the necessary events and tournaments and spending all the time to raise money takes away from preparing for events,” Tumelo explains.

With Evotel’s sponsorship, Tumelo now has the ability to focus on the Sunshine Tournament without having to worry about the money to take part in the event. “I can now give all my attention to the event and preparation. I can only but thank Evotel for their support and belief in me to match with their successful brand,” Tumelo adds.

According to Bekker, sponsoring Tumelo obviously helps to expand Evotel’s visibility when it comes to aiding the company’s brand, however, he says that the company is also very glad to be able to help a young South African sportsman to further inspire other young South Africans with hopes for their own future in the sports industry.

“We will be closely following Tumelo’s progress in the 2022 Sunshine Tour and will be rooting for him every step of the way to see him advance and move ever closer to that number one position on the charts,” Bekker concludes.