Full Stack .Net Developer (JHB/CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the global team of a fast-growing FinTech company seeking your coding talents as a Full Stack .Net Developer. You will help build out a key product in the financial data space getting involved in all aspects of the project lifecycle: getting requirements from internal and external stakeholders; architecture, design and coding; database design; and DevOps. You will need strong C#. .Net/.Net Core, ASP.Net/ASP.Net Core, SQL, SQL Server, HTML, CSS, Git, Team City, Octopus, comfortable with Windows/IIS or Linux/NGINX & at least 1 JavaScript web application framework – Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia.

DUTIES:

Work in team of experienced Developers, building out the key product in the financial data space.

It’s a full stack role: Web, APIs, Microservices, databases etc.

Involvement in all aspects of the project lifecycle: getting requirements from internal and external stakeholders; architecture, design and coding; database design; and DevOps.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent experience and working knowledge of C#, .Net/.Net Core and ASP.Net/ASP.Net Core.

Strong relational database design and SQL querying skills.

Good experience with SQL Server.

At least one ORM (e.g., NHibernate or Entity Framework).

Comprehensive working knowledge of HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript web application framework (e.g., Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).

Application design using OO techniques.

Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g., Team City, Octopus).

Good experience of developing and consuming RESTful services.

Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated Testing team.

Proficient in using Git.

Comfortable with server administration, e.g., Windows/IIS or Linux/NGINX, etc.

Significant commercial experience delivering projects with Agile/Lean methodologies.

Nice-to-haves –

Elasticsearch skills.

Messaging, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Experience working in a Microservice-based architecture.

Experience of the financial domain.

Familiarity with Kubernetes and Docker.

AWS experience (EC2, S3, Lambda, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

You’re an enthusiastic Developer who loves coding and has an eye for detail.

General problem-solving skills to a high level.

