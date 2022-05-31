Integration Test Analyst at In4 Group Pty Ltd

Experience:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration Testing.
- API Testing
- Web services Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing.
- Experience in Automating API services.
Competencies:
- Conceptual Thinking;
- Attention to detail;
- Excellent written and oral Communication;
- Managing complexity and ambiguity.
- Ability to learning quickly.
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others.
- Management Reporting.
- Resilience
- Self-starter.
Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
- Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Key deliverables:
Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Integration Testing Approach.
- Integration Testing Plans.
- Integration Testing Scripts.
- Read development code.
- Operate in DevSecOps.
- Test Execution Results.
- Defects Management Reports.
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.
- Test Closure Reports.
- Integration Test Closure Report.
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4 Group Pty Ltd