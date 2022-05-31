Integration Test Analyst at In4 Group Pty Ltd

May 31, 2022

Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.
  • Limited knowledge of software development
  • Extensive experience in Integration Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Web services Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
  • UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
  • Experience in ISO Testing
  • Agile Testing.
  • Experience in Automating API services.

Competencies:

  • Conceptual Thinking;
  • Attention to detail;
  • Excellent written and oral Communication;
  • Managing complexity and ambiguity.
  • Ability to learning quickly.
  • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others.
  • Management Reporting.
  • Resilience
  • Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
  • Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Integration Testing Approach.
  • Integration Testing Plans.
  • Integration Testing Scripts.
  • Read development code.
  • Operate in DevSecOps.
  • Test Execution Results.
  • Defects Management Reports.
  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.
  • Test Closure Reports.
  • Integration Test Closure Report.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

