Integration Test Analyst at In4 Group Pty Ltd

Experience:

5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration Testing.

API Testing

Web services Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing.

Experience in Automating API services.

Competencies:

Conceptual Thinking;

Attention to detail;

Excellent written and oral Communication;

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

Ability to learning quickly.

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others.

Management Reporting.

Resilience

Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Integration Testing Approach.

Integration Testing Plans.

Integration Testing Scripts.

Read development code.

Operate in DevSecOps.

Test Execution Results.

Defects Management Reports.

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.

Test Closure Reports.

Integration Test Closure Report.

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position