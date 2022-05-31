Java Full Stack Developer (Angular) – Gauteng

May 31, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Java Full Stack Developer (Angular) for a 6 months contract opportunity in Gauteng.

Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate
  • IT related degree or diploma

Preferred Qualification:

  • Programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
  • Angular 7+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
  • Java
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • REST/SOAP/AJAX
  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap
  • Typescript

Experience Required:

  • Web Developer with minimum 5 years development experience
  • Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
  • Proven working experience in web development and web-based User Interfaces.
  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
  • Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
  • Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
  • Create and maintain software documentation
  • Cooperate develop utilising various technologies e.g., Angular (typescript) 7 and higher versions typescript bootstrap with Angular, and Java.

