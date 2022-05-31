Java Full Stack Developer (Angular) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Java Full Stack Developer (Angular) for a 6 months contract opportunity in Gauteng.
Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
- IT related degree or diploma
Preferred Qualification:
- Programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
- Angular 7+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
- Java
- HTML5
- CSS
- REST/SOAP/AJAX
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Typescript
Experience Required:
- Web Developer with minimum 5 years development experience
- Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
- Proven working experience in web development and web-based User Interfaces.
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Cooperate develop utilising various technologies e.g., Angular (typescript) 7 and higher versions typescript bootstrap with Angular, and Java.