Manual Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Manual / Automation Tester
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Manual/Automation Tester Professionals with 3 + years solid development experience in (SIT, BRT), and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements
- Perform test scheduling and execution with all test cycles (SIT, BRT), using the Agile way of working
- Identify, define and design Regressive test requirements
- Identify Test Data
- Perform test case preparation
- Perform Regression testing
- Test documentation compilation
- Identify and report test related errors, issues and risks
- Liaise with test and business analysts on errors, issues and risks
- Automation tests to be added in framework
Additional Requirement
- Experience in financial services is required.
- Experience in testing within a solutions design division will be a strong recommendation
- Experience in testing the delivery of financial solutions is required. (preferable)
- Computer Literacy includes Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.
- Knows of and understands all forms of testing.
- Understand DevOps and the Agile way of working.
- Has knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management(preferable).
- SQL/basic database knowledge would be advantageous
- Working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks(preferable)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
About The Employer:
