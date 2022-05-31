New pothole app for Gauteng motorists

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched a new province-wide app – PotholeFixGP – allowing road users to report poor road conditions and other road maintenance issues.

The new app can currently be downloaded from the Google Play Store and will soon be available on Huawei and Apple App stores.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, says the launch of the app is part of the department’s commitment to leveraging new technologies to assist with the monitoring of potholes and other road defects that need urgent attention.

“The people of Gauteng are encouraged to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,” he says.

Once reported, a pothole/road defect appears on the departmental dashboard where it will be allocated to the maintenance team. Upon allocation, the app will provide a status update of the pothole ranging from reported, assigned, to completed.

The app has a capability allowing it to check and verify whether a reported pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national (SANRAL) road.

Potholes reported are then referred to responsible road agencies or municipalities for their attention. Those belonging to the department will be dealt with by the departmental road maintenance teams.

The launch of the app also serves to build a relationship with motorists to be the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safer driving experience.