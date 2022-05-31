Senior Business Analyst at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 145/22

Requirements:

A relevant and appropriate BTech or Bachelor’s degree

Minimum five (5) years’ relevant experience as an IT Business (Process) Analyst in a custom software development environment

Expert knowledge of how information technology systems function

Working knowledge of the relevant Microsoft stack: MS Visio, MS Visual Studio, MS SharePoint, and MS SQL.

Key performance areas:

Responsible for assessing, describing and analysing the business needs

Provide solutions, using mainly the discipline of business analysis application of a substantial body of knowledge in organisational design, process improvement, technology assimilation, organisational change and business process modelling

Analyse and document business requirements and processes for enhancements or new functionality or subsequent development by a team of software developers

Drawing up of reports and correspondence to facilitate the functioning of the branch.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 10 June 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

