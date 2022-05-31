Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

May 31, 2022

Our client based in beautiful and tranquil Somerset West, is looking for senior level Java Developers to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.
The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
    • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

    • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

    • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

    • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

    • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

    • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

    • Build and deploy the system on an application server.

    • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

    • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Relevant qualification in IT or Computer/Engineering Sciences is preferred (but not essential)

  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

  • 3+ years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
    • Experience of the following technologies:
      • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

      • Spring framework (preferable)

      • JPA /Hibernate

      • Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

      • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

      • JAXB and XML Schema

      • Maven

      • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

      • SoapUI/Postman

    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

      • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

      • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Strong attention to detail

  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

  • Finisher

Reporting to: The Development Manager

NB for Non Capetonians – this company PAYS FOR RELOCATION! NB NB! If you are wanting to move to the Western Cape – here is your chance! Somerset West is half an hour from Cape Town 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Java development = 5 years +
  • Tertiary qualification
  • Javascript
  • Typescript

