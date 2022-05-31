Senior Linux Systems Adminisrator at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Description
Deploy and maintain a highly scalable and robust solution. Assists with the management of a team of system administrators as well as other employees within the IT department or third-party contractors. Designing, planning, executing, the highest levels of security and administration for systems performance R&D, select upgrades, software, and other necessities to ensure best practices are met. You will work with other staff within the IT department to maintain or implement new and existing hardware both in and out of our datacentres. Responsible for training and supervising other members of the team. You must be well versed in technology and have strong skills in documentation, planning, organization, with the ability to evaluate and design system architecture.
Job Requirements
- Strong security skills covering network, application and infrastructure adhering to ISO & PCI standards
- Candidates need to have strong Linux 3-5 + , database skills (postgres, mongo) 3-5 years + and automation skills.
- Application support and systems maintenance (including hardware, software, and applications)
- Troubleshooting, dependency resolution and ad-hoc infrastructure related objectives
- Ensuring highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Maintain documentation for infrastructure deployments
- Proficient in Database administration
- Coding skills would be advantageous
- Strong Automation skills imperative
- Virtualization and containerization
- Manage cloud services & Netops
- Storage systems management
- IT operations management
- Capacity planning
Tech stack
– CentOS/Rocky/RHEL
– Postgres/Mongo/Redis/RabbitMQ
– AWS/GCP/Azure
– Java/Tomcat/Apache
– Nginx/HAProxy/
– Ansible/Octopus/Jenkins
– Citrix/Vmware/Docker/K8s
– Zabbix/ELK/Grafana/Prometheus
Personal requirements
– A tertiary degree
– Absolute team player
– Hardware and software agnostic
– Excellent written and verbal skills
– Proficiency in working with large scale firewalls
– Linux related qualification would be advantageous
– Basic understanding of agile would be advantageous
– Proficiency in working across various cloud platforms
– Proficient in helping others to learn and share knowledge
– Hands on technical experience with a proven track record in a corporate environment