Senior Linux Systems Adminisrator at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Job Description

Deploy and maintain a highly scalable and robust solution. Assists with the management of a team of system administrators as well as other employees within the IT department or third-party contractors. Designing, planning, executing, the highest levels of security and administration for systems performance R&D, select upgrades, software, and other necessities to ensure best practices are met. You will work with other staff within the IT department to maintain or implement new and existing hardware both in and out of our datacentres. Responsible for training and supervising other members of the team. You must be well versed in technology and have strong skills in documentation, planning, organization, with the ability to evaluate and design system architecture.

Job Requirements

Strong security skills covering network, application and infrastructure adhering to ISO & PCI standards

Candidates need to have strong Linux 3-5 + , database skills (postgres, mongo) 3-5 years + and automation skills.

Application support and systems maintenance (including hardware, software, and applications)

Troubleshooting, dependency resolution and ad-hoc infrastructure related objectives

Ensuring highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Maintain documentation for infrastructure deployments

Proficient in Database administration

Coding skills would be advantageous

Strong Automation skills imperative

Virtualization and containerization

Manage cloud services & Netops

Storage systems management

IT operations management

Capacity planning

Tech stack

– CentOS/Rocky/RHEL

– Postgres/Mongo/Redis/RabbitMQ

– AWS/GCP/Azure

– Java/Tomcat/Apache

– Nginx/HAProxy/

– Ansible/Octopus/Jenkins

– Citrix/Vmware/Docker/K8s

– Zabbix/ELK/Grafana/Prometheus

Personal requirements

– A tertiary degree

– Absolute team player

– Hardware and software agnostic

– Excellent written and verbal skills

– Proficiency in working with large scale firewalls

– Linux related qualification would be advantageous

– Basic understanding of agile would be advantageous

– Proficiency in working across various cloud platforms

– Proficient in helping others to learn and share knowledge

– Hands on technical experience with a proven track record in a corporate environment

