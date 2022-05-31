Senior React Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking a Senior React Developer whose primary function is to design and implement user-facing features for websites and applications using [URL Removed] The incumbent will be responsible for the performance of our websites or applications to ensure a seamless experience for users.
Minimum Requirements:
• 3+ years commercial experience with React
• 5+ years JavaScript/Typescript (We are moving everything to Typescript)
• Solid knowledge of CSS, HTML, and other front-end languages
• Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
• Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles and frameworks
• State management experience with React Hooks & Redux
• Solid, working knowledge of writing unit tests (Jest, React-Testing Library)
• Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice
• Experience with RESTful APIs
• Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
• Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
Advantageous:
• Working in a Scrum / Agile environment
• Experience with AWS
• Some Back-End experience and/or the desire to work in this area. At times you may need to help.
Required Experience and Skills:
• Develop & Maintain user-facing features using [URL Removed] Make use of reusable components and front-end libraries for use across our platforms
• Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web capable devices & browsers
• Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards
• Maintain and implement code and design standards
• Mentor Junior and Intermediate React Developers
Skills and competencies:
• Must have a strong sense of customer focus.
• Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.
• Excellent people management and relationship management skills.
• Must be results-driven.
• Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.
• Impressive planning, organizational and time management skills.
Additional
• Must have solid reliable high-speed internet with ability to have video teleconferencing daily