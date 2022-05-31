Senior React Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking a Senior React Developer whose primary function is to design and implement user-facing features for websites and applications using [URL Removed] The incumbent will be responsible for the performance of our websites or applications to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Minimum Requirements:

• 3+ years commercial experience with React

• 5+ years JavaScript/Typescript (We are moving everything to Typescript)

• Solid knowledge of CSS, HTML, and other front-end languages

• Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

• Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles and frameworks

• State management experience with React Hooks & Redux

• Solid, working knowledge of writing unit tests (Jest, React-Testing Library)

• Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice

• Experience with RESTful APIs

• Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

• Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Advantageous:

• Working in a Scrum / Agile environment

• Experience with AWS

• Some Back-End experience and/or the desire to work in this area. At times you may need to help.

Required Experience and Skills:

• Develop & Maintain user-facing features using [URL Removed] Make use of reusable components and front-end libraries for use across our platforms

• Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web capable devices & browsers

• Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards

• Maintain and implement code and design standards

• Mentor Junior and Intermediate React Developers

Skills and competencies:

• Must have a strong sense of customer focus.

• Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.

• Excellent people management and relationship management skills.

• Must be results-driven.

• Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.

• Impressive planning, organizational and time management skills.

Additional

• Must have solid reliable high-speed internet with ability to have video teleconferencing daily

Learn more/Apply for this position