Senior Scrum Master at Reverside – Gauteng

Senior Scrum Master
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Senior Scrum Master Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team
and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
- Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
- Experience in delivering BI products preferable
- 7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- DevOps
- BI
- BI Platform
- Agile
- delivery management
- Business Intelligence
