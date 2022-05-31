Senior Software Developer at ExclusivelyRemote

Senior Software Developer with experience with React, TypeScript, JavaScript/Node.

(US/SA overlapping hours)

One of our US based clients are looking to employee a Senior Software Developer who will bring a deep passion and love of technology, along with excellent analytical skills and an innovative mind to contribute towards the creation of state-of-the-art software which is our Core System supporting the work of our different teams working on the mobile application.

The Console allows the team to add or modify existing recipes, ingredients, images, videos, and detailed steps for an easy, seamless and friendly guided cooking experience for novice or advanced users. The Console also allows the UX team to manage assets such as icons and images and is also used for generating the content for advanced calculator for the mobile application and smart devices.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with other teams to review requirements, design, and implement features for the Web Console application for managing recipes, assets, media, and Calculator data

Produce well designed, high quality and reusable code for the Web Console application by applying design patterns and best practices in software development for agility, reliability, and scalability

Refactor code base from time to time to improve performance, reliability, and maintainability of the Web Console application

Contribute to architecture, instrumentation, and performance design decisions

Write unit and integration tests and carry out testing

Participate in code reviews

Design and expand on SQL and NoSQL database schema

Improve efficiency of deployment and testing via CI/CD processes

Triage and resolve issues reported by QE or other users

Participate in daily stand-ups and weekly sync-up meetings with stakeholders

Participate in sprint planning sessions by reviewing goals and grooming stories

Scale architecture with modern technologies leveraging the AWS platform

Effectively connecting to a culture of delivering high quality content around the brand vision

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or another related field

5+ years of experience using React

3+ years of experience using TypeScript

5+ years of experience using JavaScript/Node

5+ years designing and implementing RESTful APIs using microservice architecture

Strong understanding of computer science fundamentals and design patterns

Knowledge of best practices for the full software development lifecycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes, testing, and operations

Proficient knowledge on SQL and NoSQL databases

Proficiency in a Unix/Linux environment and experience working with CLI

Ability to work in a distributed / cloud environment

Experience with testing frameworks such as Jest, Mocha, Jasmine, and Chai

Desired Skills and Experience:

Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

5+ years of experience with a least one static language (e.g., Java, C/C++) and at least one dynamic language (e.g., Ruby, Python)

5+ years designing and implementing GraphQL APIs using microservice architecture

Familiarity with React Native

*Background checks to be done.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

React

TypeScript

Javascript

Node

RESTful API’s

SQL

NoSQL

AWS

Web Application

Mobile Application

Ruby on Rails

Vue.js

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position