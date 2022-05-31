SharePoint Administrator

The Role: We are looking for a SharePoint Online Administrator (Site Collection administrator) to join our team in Cape Town.

Our ideal must be a strong intermediate or senior level. This will be a fixed term contract position.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Proven SharePoint Administration qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT / MS / SharePoint Qualifications

Good knowledge of SP2013

Migration – ShareGate

Experience Required:

MS Teams & PowerAutomate experience – advantageous.

Key Accountabilities:

Learn more/Apply for this position