Angular Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Angular Developer in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Angular Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in NodeJS and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements:
- NodeJS, Angular
- Postgres DB
- Git repo
- Rest API integration enabled
- Hosted on Cloud accounts
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Angular Developer
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
