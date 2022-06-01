Application Support Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Dev House seeks a highly skilled & meticulous Application Support Analyst with 3 years SQL experience to join its team. You will be responsible for internal application support related enquiries and/or requests. You will also require proficiency with JIRA, Advanced Excel, Reporting knowledge and experience, Data Entry and Data Analysis experience.

DUTIES:

IT Support –

Investigate queries before logging on JIRA.

Attempt to solve query without involving IT support.

Log all support queries on JIRA and follow up on tickets.

Relay information back to Operations.

Technical troubleshooting using SQL queries.

Test the outcome of support tickets prior to relaying information to Operations.

1st Level testing of new reports.

Communicate any new features available to Operations.

Conduct testing as requested.

Ensure data integrity including national data clean ups.

Report on the above.

Public holidays: Ensure Patrols are setup and scheduled to fire correctly.

Operational Support –

Provide support to operational staff including email, telephone and WhatsApps (Patrol; Lockdown; Critical Group; Coastal Group; others).

Be up to date on all new and existing features.

Communicate updates and / or new features to Operations.

Test elements prior to release (reports and development requests).

Provide reports where needed for Operations or Management.

Ensure that the support tool device notifications are cleared, and unresolved issues escalated to resolve.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years SQL experience.

Advanced Excel.

JIRA.

Data Entry and Data Analysis.

Reporting knowledge and experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent organisation and time management.

Strong attention to detail.

Team player.

Positive attitude.

COMMENTS:

