AURA partners with OUTsurance

AURA, South Africa’s on-demand armed and medical response platform, has partnered with OUTsurance to bolster the insurer’s emergency services.

By using the AURA technology, OUTsurance’s policy holders can request immediate armed or medical response via the Help@OUT Panic Assistance feature on the OUTsurance app, wherever and whenever they may need it. All it takes is a tap.

AURA’s platform enables users to connect to a network of registered armed response and medical response units in real-time. Subscribers can request immediate mobile armed response assistance by tapping the Panic Assistance feature on the Outsurance app, the closest available unit is then guided directly to the app user via their smartphone’s location services.

Warren Myers, CEO of AURA, says it is encouraging to see how seriously major corporates such as OUTsurance are taking the safety and security of their clients. “The app illustrates the power of technology in preventing and combating crime and the role it plays in enabling South African businesses to offer innovative security products and services to customers. It has already saved lives and we hope to save many more.”

OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee says that they are constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and add value to their clients’ lives. “Panic Assistance gives our clients true peace of mind wherever they go in the country, knowing that they will get the help they need in a safety incident or medical emergency as quickly as possible, and at no extra cost.”

The AURA platform connects people in distress with its wide network of responders, which currently includes 250 armed response service providers and 5 400-armed response officers.