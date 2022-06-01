BI Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate to Senior level BI Developer to join our team in Johannesburg.

The purpose of this role is to analyse, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions to provide reporting to business as such enabling informed decision making.

The Technical Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL to generate reporting data marts for a variety of [URL Removed] Analyst will also be required to design and develop Bi reports using Power BI or OBIEE.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Bachelors?? Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management

OR any BI Accreditation

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT/ BI Qualification

Relevant MS Certification

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years?? experience of development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting and data visualization or a similar role

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL)

Proficient in data modelling and data mart design

Development experience in Power BI/OBIEE or any other visualization tool.

Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments

Telecommunications experience is a plus

Worked in environments with large data volumes

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SASS) would be advantageous.

Confident in engaging with business and technical stakeholders

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and spoken English

Needs to be self-driven

Knowledge of industry leading Business Intelligence support practices

Technical knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of enterprise information assets and approaches related to business intelligence

Technical knowledge of data related government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues

Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibility:

Design and develop logic for the creation of data marts based on requirements and hand over to the data engineering team for automation

Develop dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI

Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from organization database

Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings

Troubleshoot data issues from the business source systems and provide guidance and/or present solutions to these issues

Provide guidance and assistance to end user queries

Participate in design and peer reviews

Review the impact that possible code changes may have on data marts.

Oversee the integration of data to the data warehouse

Maintain organizational intellectual property through documenting of solutions on the organization??s wiki platform

Provide input on the improvement of system maintenance, performance and support initiatives

Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented.

Build and maintain solid relationships with business unit stakeholders

Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions

Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests

Be the single point of contact for business intelligence for the assigned business unit

Work with project teams to prioritize business and information needs

Arrange regular sessions with customers to inform, educate and facilitate feedback

Mentor junior staff to ensure that they get opportunities to apply the developer skills that they have learnt

Maintain Technical knowledge of the technology within the client Business Intelligence landscape.

Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities

Filter and ??clean? data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and identify/fix code problems

