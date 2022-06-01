BI Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate to Senior level BI Developer to join our team in Johannesburg.
The purpose of this role is to analyse, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions to provide reporting to business as such enabling informed decision making.
The Technical Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL to generate reporting data marts for a variety of [URL Removed] Analyst will also be required to design and develop Bi reports using Power BI or OBIEE.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Bachelors?? Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management
- OR any BI Accreditation
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ BI Qualification
Relevant MS Certification
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years?? experience of development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting and data visualization or a similar role
- Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL)
- Proficient in data modelling and data mart design
- Development experience in Power BI/OBIEE or any other visualization tool.
- Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments
- Telecommunications experience is a plus
- Worked in environments with large data volumes
- Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SASS) would be advantageous.
- Confident in engaging with business and technical stakeholders
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent written and spoken English
- Needs to be self-driven
- Knowledge of industry leading Business Intelligence support practices
- Technical knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of enterprise information assets and approaches related to business intelligence
- Technical knowledge of data related government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues
- Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibility:
- Design and develop logic for the creation of data marts based on requirements and hand over to the data engineering team for automation
- Develop dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
- Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from organization database
- Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings
- Troubleshoot data issues from the business source systems and provide guidance and/or present solutions to these issues
- Provide guidance and assistance to end user queries
- Participate in design and peer reviews
- Review the impact that possible code changes may have on data marts.
- Oversee the integration of data to the data warehouse
- Maintain organizational intellectual property through documenting of solutions on the organization??s wiki platform
- Provide input on the improvement of system maintenance, performance and support initiatives
- Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented.
- Build and maintain solid relationships with business unit stakeholders
- Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions
- Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests
- Be the single point of contact for business intelligence for the assigned business unit
- Work with project teams to prioritize business and information needs
- Arrange regular sessions with customers to inform, educate and facilitate feedback
- Mentor junior staff to ensure that they get opportunities to apply the developer skills that they have learnt
- Maintain Technical knowledge of the technology within the client Business Intelligence landscape.
- Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities
- Filter and ??clean? data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and identify/fix code problems