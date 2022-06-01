Business Analyst Functional Lead – Gauteng Sandown

Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business.

Responsibilities of functional lead:

Essential Requirements:

Grade 12 plus Diploma/Degree

Business Analysis Certificate/Diploma/Degree

AGILE Certification is essential

Desired Skills:

Agile

Agile certificate

Business Analysis

banking business analysis

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position