CNC Operator at Adcorp blu – Gauteng Kempton Park

Able to work on milling and lathe machines

Own transport

Able to work 07h00 – 18h00 as well as night shift when required

Must be able to program a Fanuc control panel

At least 2 years’ experience.

Program a CNC machine, work according to drawings

Desired Skills:

CNC operation

CNC programming

CNC Machine

Numerical control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Adcorp BLU is a leading industrial temporary employment service offering compliant fixed-term employee contracting governed by HR and ER excellence. It has developed a strong segmental focus within the FMCG, manufacturing and logistics industries.

Adcorp BLU provides labour flexibility and variable cost management resulting in significant cost arbitrage.

Every day BLU connects 185 000 people with businesses across every major sector through solutions that not only turn the economic wheel but create opportunities for social and economic growth.

With the right people, anything is possible. Be part of our journey to uplift the workforce of today so we can create the businesses of the future.

Ranging from artisans to welders and everything in between; we link world-class professionals with the clients who need them.

