DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST.
The core purpose of the job is to gather, analyse and translate large amounts of institutional information into a visual context, such as a map, chart or graph, to provide a clear and comprehensive overview of institutional activities and make data easier to understand and extract insights from. This will be a key function for measuring, monitoring and visualising the achievement of institutional objectives, as well as to inform institutional decision-making and strategic planning.
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE
- Transforming large data sets to make it easier to identify patterns, trends and outliers and summarize key takeaways for Executive oversight, institutional monitoring and decision making
- Conceptualizing, designing and creating compelling cutting edge data visualizations including maps, charts, and graphs based on institutional data
- Transforming institutional data reports into easily understandable visuals
- Clean and organize large datasets, for analysis and visualization; verify and ensure accuracy, integrity, and consistency of data.
- Perform appropriate tests to ensure accuracy and consistency of all statistical data.
- Contribute towards implementation and functioning of the institutional SIS and Quality Management System
- Produce appropriate reports for governance structures
- Execute special or ad-hoc data projects as determined by Exco and operational requirements from initial concept through to execution and final delivery, on time and at a highest possible standard
- Designing appropriate trackers and dashboards for a range of different departments and committees
- Continuously identify new creative solutions for analysis, reporting and data measurement
- Work effectively with multiple departments, stakeholders and committees including Innovations; Monitoring & Evaluation; Teaching and Learning; and Assessments
- Respond timeously to ad-hoc requests for data visualizations
- Stay abreast of best practices in the use of technology in data visualization and evaluation and participate in relevant industry activities (conferences, imbizos, etc. ) for professional development
- Assist the Director with the maintenance of the Innovation Centre
- Perform other job-related duties as assigned by the Manager or the Director
QUALIFICATIONS
A Bachelor’s Degree in data science, statistics, or a related field, master’s degree preferred.
EXPERIENCE
- 3 years of professional experience in a research and data visualization environment.
- 3 years of experience working with multiple data systems, large relational databases, and SQL
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Expertise in building and creating engaging and effective dashboards and data visualizations with common visualization tools e. g. PowerBI and Tableau
- Expertise in statistical analysis, modelling, and tools such as Excel, R, STATA, and SPSS
- Excellent visual skills
- Storytelling skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills and ability to weave a coherent, compelling narrative around the available data
- Analytical and data-driven with a demonstrated ability to operate both strategically and tactically
- Creative vision, a passion for learning and willingness to adopt and share new ideas
- Ability to collaborate with a wide variety of departments
- Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects and tasks simultaneously, with an exceptional attention to detail
- Highly organised and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines
- Knowledge of higher education and business analysis will be beneficial
- Simultaneous ability to work as a member of a team and to work independently, and the ability to function effectively under uncertainty
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- After hours, Saturday work and travel may be required.
- Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.