DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST.

The core purpose of the job is to gather, analyse and translate large amounts of institutional information into a visual context, such as a map, chart or graph, to provide a clear and comprehensive overview of institutional activities and make data easier to understand and extract insights from. This will be a key function for measuring, monitoring and visualising the achievement of institutional objectives, as well as to inform institutional decision-making and strategic planning.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE

Transforming large data sets to make it easier to identify patterns, trends and outliers and summarize key takeaways for Executive oversight, institutional monitoring and decision making

Conceptualizing, designing and creating compelling cutting edge data visualizations including maps, charts, and graphs based on institutional data

Transforming institutional data reports into easily understandable visuals

Clean and organize large datasets, for analysis and visualization; verify and ensure accuracy, integrity, and consistency of data.

Perform appropriate tests to ensure accuracy and consistency of all statistical data.

Contribute towards implementation and functioning of the institutional SIS and Quality Management System

Produce appropriate reports for governance structures

Execute special or ad-hoc data projects as determined by Exco and operational requirements from initial concept through to execution and final delivery, on time and at a highest possible standard

Designing appropriate trackers and dashboards for a range of different departments and committees

Continuously identify new creative solutions for analysis, reporting and data measurement

Work effectively with multiple departments, stakeholders and committees including Innovations; Monitoring & Evaluation; Teaching and Learning; and Assessments

Respond timeously to ad-hoc requests for data visualizations

Stay abreast of best practices in the use of technology in data visualization and evaluation and participate in relevant industry activities (conferences, imbizos, etc. ) for professional development

Assist the Director with the maintenance of the Innovation Centre

Perform other job-related duties as assigned by the Manager or the Director

QUALIFICATIONS

A Bachelor’s Degree in data science, statistics, or a related field, master’s degree preferred.

EXPERIENCE

3 years of professional experience in a research and data visualization environment.

3 years of experience working with multiple data systems, large relational databases, and SQL

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Expertise in building and creating engaging and effective dashboards and data visualizations with common visualization tools e. g. PowerBI and Tableau

Expertise in statistical analysis, modelling, and tools such as Excel, R, STATA, and SPSS

Excellent visual skills

Storytelling skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills and ability to weave a coherent, compelling narrative around the available data

Analytical and data-driven with a demonstrated ability to operate both strategically and tactically

Creative vision, a passion for learning and willingness to adopt and share new ideas

Ability to collaborate with a wide variety of departments

Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects and tasks simultaneously, with an exceptional attention to detail

Highly organised and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines

Knowledge of higher education and business analysis will be beneficial

Simultaneous ability to work as a member of a team and to work independently, and the ability to function effectively under uncertainty

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

After hours, Saturday work and travel may be required.

Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.

Learn more/Apply for this position