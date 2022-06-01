Database Programmer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI), a division of the South African Sugar Association, is currently recruiting for a Database Programmer for their Biometry section which is within the Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU) based in Mount Edgecombe, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) is a world-renowned agricultural research institute that contributes to the sustainability of the local sugar industry and uses an Oracle technology stack for storing and serving research data. This is exposed through Oracle Apex, Python and web services.

The successful person will make use of the following technologies GIT, JIRA, Oracle Apex, Oracle ADF, ADF Mobile, Jasper and BI Publisher. These tools provide support for Oracle WebLogic and Database environments. There will be an opportunity to explore, train and implement these technologies in this leading research organisation. The software provides interfaces for scientists to interpret and communicate results of analysis with growers, researchers and other applications. A strong understanding of OOP, design patterns and modern software design principles is required.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Technical analysis of business requirements

Documentation and configuration of software

Design, write, maintain and test code

Database design

Continuous improvement of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Keeping technically abreast of trends and advancement within the area of specialization, incorporating these improvements where applicable

Constructing complex PL/SQL queries to satisfy ad hoc user requirements

Assisting and advising users to make most effective use of the SASRI database

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma is essential

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Java, Oracle APEX, Oracle ADF, SQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Apex, JSON, XML, Web Services, Agile methodologies

Remuneration and Benefits

Market related

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

BSc Information Systems

Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position