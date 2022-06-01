Graduate- Jnr Business Analyst/Cost Analyst – Gauteng Edenvale

Jun 1, 2022

Job Description:

  • Data Analysis
  • Costings
  • KPI Reports
  • Financial and Operational Reporting
  • General Admin
  • Cost Savings Initiatives
  • Process improvements

Requirements:

  • B Eng Industrial Engineering
  • Bcom Business Management
  • Bcom Supply Chain Management
  • Bcom Logistics
  • Bcom Financial Management
  • Bcom Accounting
  • Hons in the above would be ideal.
  • Good Excel skills
  • Some SQL programming basics would be ideal but not a must.

Desired Skills:

  • Reporting
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting for Graduate- Jnr Business Analyst/Cost Analyst to be based at a client in Edenvale.

Recruiter: Leandri Stark

