Job Description:
- Data Analysis
- Costings
- KPI Reports
- Financial and Operational Reporting
- General Admin
- Cost Savings Initiatives
- Process improvements
Requirements:
- B Eng Industrial Engineering
- Bcom Business Management
- Bcom Supply Chain Management
- Bcom Logistics
- Bcom Financial Management
- Bcom Accounting
- Hons in the above would be ideal.
- Good Excel skills
- Some SQL programming basics would be ideal but not a must.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Costings
- KPI Reports
- Reporting
- MS Excel
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting for Graduate- Jnr Business Analyst/Cost Analyst to be based at a client in Edenvale.
Recruiter: Leandri Stark