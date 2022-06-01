In MEA, PC shipments grow as tablets slip

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, experienced a slight year-on-year decline of 1,5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The newly updated Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker showing that shipments across the MEA region totaled 6-million units in Q1 2022.

“The decline primarily rooted from Turkey, where economic challenges such as inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the US dollar have negatively impacted PCD affordability for end users, slowing down demand considerably,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

“Looking at other key markets, South Africa saw strong year-on-year growth as previously unfulfilled orders continued to be met. The UAE and Saudi Arabia experienced modest year-on-year growth, while Israel suffered a significant decline.”

From a product category perspective, PC shipments across the MEA region were up 11,3% year on year. HP regained top position, while Lenovo placed second and Dell ranked third.

Middle East & Africa PC Market Vendor Shares – Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2022 Company Q1 2021 Q1 2022 HP Inc 28.2% 26.8% Lenovo 25.1% 22.0% Dell Technologies 16.9% 16.7% Others 29.8% 34.5%

Conversely, the tablet market experienced a sharp decline of 20.3% year on year. Samsung continued to lead in terms of market share, while Apple climbed to second place, followed by Lenovo in third.

Middle East & Africa Tablet Market Vendor Shares – Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2022 Company Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Samsung 29.6% 29.2% Apple 11.7% 14.4% Lenovo 12.0% 10.2% Others 46.7% 46.2%