Intermediate DevOps Engineer

Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment

Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc

Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

– Solid understanding of networking

IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

DB2 DBA

DevSecOps

cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments

firewalling/security

code scanning for security vulnerabilities

software security tools like Sonar

Fisheye

Nexus Lifecycle

artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Jenkins

Git

Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Docker

Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

XL-deploy

Graphing/logging (Kibana

grafana

logstash)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position