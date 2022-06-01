IT Service Desk Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to lead and manage the IT Service Desk function within the company. Take overall responsibility for the performance and ongoing development of the Service Desk, ensuring delivery of contractual obligations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

At least 5 years of experience in a technical support role with a minimum of two years as an IT Service Desk Manager required.

Requirements

People Management

Coaches and supports Service Desk Analyst and Desktop support Team

Day to day management of Teams performance

Documents Teams Personal Development Plans

Regularly communicates to SD Team and the general IT Operations

Ensures that all Human Resources policies and procedures are observed

Leads by example in living the values of the organisation

Ensures the IT SD is fully equipped to handle the workload and distribute workflow

Coaches to ensure a full understanding of the consequences of errors

Continue to create and maintain an environment that fosters teamwork and cooperation amongst team members

Communicates effectively, building and maintaining relationships

Ensures consistent compliance with company policies and procedures, corporate governance, and relevant legislation

Customer Relations

Manages all IT related issues, internal and vendors

Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations

Provides input and participates in calibration IT sessions

Reporting & Administration

Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements

Analyses business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team

Compiles ad hoc reports as and when required

Analyses operational data and takes relevant action

Monitoring the IT infrastructure through the third-party tool and reporting any outages to relevant resolver groups.

Onboard and off-board permanent staff and contractors.

Manage the IT hardware, stock control, issuing and placing orders for new hardware.

Ensures Service Desk Analyst’s timesheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted

Manage 3rd party vendor relationship

Manage and report on business functions assigned to the Service Desk

