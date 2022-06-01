IT Service Desk Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Role Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to lead and manage the IT Service Desk function within the company. Take overall responsibility for the performance and ongoing development of the Service Desk, ensuring delivery of contractual obligations.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- At least 5 years of experience in a technical support role with a minimum of two years as an IT Service Desk Manager required.
Requirements
People Management
- Coaches and supports Service Desk Analyst and Desktop support Team
- Day to day management of Teams performance
- Documents Teams Personal Development Plans
- Regularly communicates to SD Team and the general IT Operations
- Ensures that all Human Resources policies and procedures are observed
- Leads by example in living the values of the organisation
- Ensures the IT SD is fully equipped to handle the workload and distribute workflow
- Coaches to ensure a full understanding of the consequences of errors
- Continue to create and maintain an environment that fosters teamwork and cooperation amongst team members
- Communicates effectively, building and maintaining relationships
- Ensures consistent compliance with company policies and procedures, corporate governance, and relevant legislation
Customer Relations
- Manages all IT related issues, internal and vendors
- Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations
- Provides input and participates in calibration IT sessions
Reporting & Administration
- Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements
- Analyses business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team
- Compiles ad hoc reports as and when required
- Analyses operational data and takes relevant action
- Monitoring the IT infrastructure through the third-party tool and reporting any outages to relevant resolver groups.
- Onboard and off-board permanent staff and contractors.
- Manage the IT hardware, stock control, issuing and placing orders for new hardware.
- Ensures Service Desk Analyst’s timesheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted
- Manage 3rd party vendor relationship
- Manage and report on business functions assigned to the Service Desk
Desired Skills:
- technical support
- Service Desk Manager
- • Coaches and supports