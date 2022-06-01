Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Centurion

Intermediate Java Developer Role in Centurion

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Java Development Professionals with 3+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job brief

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

Maintenance: Check and correct problems in existing systems or processes (solve defects);

Develop, test and maintain the deployed software, with high quality;

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency;

Perform accurate development estimation

Designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science / Diploma / Oracle Certification

At least 3 years of experience as a programmer in Java

Experience

JAVA knowledge;

SQL;

Java Enterprise Edition (EJB, JPA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS).

DESIRABLE:

Experience in the medical insurance/healthcare industry;

Experience within a project environment essential (this includes project management, analysis

and design, testing and training);

and design, testing and training); Other programing languages/frameworks: JSF/JSP, JavaScript, JQuery, AngularJS, Material

Design, Bootstrap.

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred

Proven hands-on Software Development experience

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Certification in Java Development is a plus

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

EJB

JavaScript

AngularJS

About The Employer:

