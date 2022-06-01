Junior DevOps Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Jun 1, 2022

Purpose of the Position:
Our development engineers at the company release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment

  • After-hours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

  • Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

  • 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

  • 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

  • 1+ years of experience in bash scripting

  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef

  • Solid understanding of networking

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

  • Experience in working with Jenkins

  • Experience in working with Git

  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

  • Experience in working with Docker

  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

  • Experience in working with XL-deploy

  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

  • Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter and self-motivated

  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

  • Flexible and good teamwork

  • Strong attention to detail

  • Results-oriented

Purpose of the Position:
Our development engineers at the company release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.

  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.

  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code

  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment

  • After-hours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

  • Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience

  • 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

  • 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems

  • 1+ years of experience in bash scripting

  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef

  • Solid understanding of networking

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

  • Experience in working with Jenkins

  • Experience in working with Git

  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

  • Experience in working with Docker

  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

  • Experience in working with XL-deploy

  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

  • Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter and self-motivated

  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

  • Flexible and good teamwork

  • Strong attention to detail

  • Results-oriented

Desired Skills:

  • IT development environment
  • Linux based operating systems
  • bash scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position